Tragic news has hit the basketball world today as it was revealed by the family of Jalen Hill that he passed away while on a trip in Costa Rica, at the age of 22.

The former UCLA star had reportedly gone missing in the country just a few days ago, however, his family got word that he had died. It was a truly tragic update on a player that had sparked joy in so many.

"We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people," his family said. "We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve."

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Various teammates and coaches who played with Hill spoke out about his death, and as you can imagine, there was quite a bit of shock and sadness. In the tweet below, the UCLA men's basketball program offered their condolences, noting that this is a horrific loss.

"Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Jalen Hill. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," the program wrote.

This is a very sad story and we send our well-wishes to Hill's family during this difficult time.