Shocking news saddened football fans this morning, after learning that former University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights running back Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by his father around 9:30 p.m on Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Anderson Jr.'s mother, Denise, was also shot in the unfortunate incident.

Anderson Jr. was rushed to the hospital, but eventually passed away as result of the injuries sustained.

Otis, "Juice", Anderson Jr.'s father has been identified as the primary suspect in this case. Otis Lee Anderson Senior was arrested at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning following the shooting. 52-year-old Anderson Senior was charged with two counts of second degree murder upon his arrest.

Records pertaining to Anderson Sr.'s charge information lists a description of "Murder/ Dangerous act evincing a depraved mind w/o premed". Meaning that currently, law enforcement does not believe the incident was premeditated.

Court records and information show that a court hearing will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and that Otis Anderson Sr. is not eligible for bond.

Following the terrible news, teammates of "Juice" Anderson Jr. along with many UCF Knights' fans, mourned the loss and expressed their individual condolences on social media.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Here are some post reactions following the tragic news:

