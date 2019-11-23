The Humans of New York Instagram page has long been known for its fascinating tales of ostensibly average New Yorkers, but it's most recent profile is receiving ample attention. As Page Six points out, a number of celebrities have taken notice such as Hilary Swank and Jennifer Garner.

“My stripper name was Tanqueray," says the woman. "Back in the ’70s, I was the only black girl making white-girl money. I danced in so many Mob clubs that I learned Italian.” She adds, “All my friends were gay people … All I did was gay bars: drag queen contests, Crisco Disco … My friend Paris used to sit at the bar and sell stolen clothes from Bergdorf and Lord & Taylor … So I had the best wardrobe … I looked like a drag queen, honey. One night a Hasidic rabbi tried to pick me up because he thought I was [transgender]. I had to tell him: ‘Baby, this is real fish!’”

"Why is this not a @netflix series?" writes Garner.

In another story, she says, “Madame Blanche, who controlled all the high-collar prostitutes back then. She was like the Internet, could get anything you wanted and all the powerful men came to her because she never talked … Madame Blanche set my best friend Vicki up with the president every time he came to New York. And don’t you dare write his name ’cause I can’t afford the lawyers.”

