SOB x RBE released their latest album Strictly Only Brothers on Friday as a trio, showing that no matter what they endure, they're going to press forward with their careers. As they celebrate another musical milestone, news about former member Lul G's murder case has surfaced. The 21-year-old rapper, real name George Harris, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Rashied Flowers.

According to a report made by the East Bay Times on Thursday, Harris stands accused of fatally shooting Flowers back in July. It's been reported by KQED.org that Harris and Flowers were acquainted with each other, possibly because the victim was a fan of SOB x RBE. The young rapper was arrested in Las Vegas this September and during his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty. On Wednesday, Harris appeared in a Fairfield court for his readiness conference where a judge ruled on a motion to reduce bail.

The judge reportedly ordered Harris back to jail, set his next readiness conference for January 10, and stated they would move forward to schedule a preliminary hearing. The reduced bail motion was reportedly denied. Harris has been in trouble with the law since he was a teen, but this is his most serious charge to date. The rapper is looking at a sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.