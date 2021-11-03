After a day-and-a-half of speculation surrounding ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III's involvement in a November 2 car accident that left one person dead, we now have a handful of solid details.

At 3:39 a.m on November 2, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said they reported to the scene of a two-car accident involving Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the Toyota engulfed in flames, and located a deceased victim inside.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images

According to a press release from the LVMPD, Ruggs remained on the scene of the accident, and showed signs of impairment, inciting charges of DUI resulting in death. He, along with his girlfriend who was riding in the Corvette's passenger seat at the time of the accident, were transported to the hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Today, Ruggs III made his first court appearance since the accident, and according to reports, the specifics of the accident are horrific.

According to Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, prosecutor Eric Bauman said "Ruggs was traveling at 156 mph about 2 seconds before the crash," and that "he was at 127 mph when airbags deployed." Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was reportedly .161, two-times more than Nevada's legal limit, and a loaded gun was found in his car. Prosecutors added that a dog was also killed in the accident.

Ruggs, who appeared in court wearing a neck brace, clearly had no regard for anybody's safety on the morning of November 2. Not even his own. Driving 156 mph is scary by itself, but to drive 156 mph, while inebriated, with a passenger in the car and other drivers occupying the roads is absolutely unthinkable.

While Ruggs' former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, already released him from their roster, the 22-year-old could reportedly face up to 2-20 years for his charge of DUI resulting in death, and an additional six years for a second charge of reckless driving.

Check back for any updates.

