Despite the media not having direct access to R. Kelly's ongoing sex trafficking trial in New York, reporters from several outlets have still been able to provide updates by watching the trial in overflow rooms. As the trial continues, those updates have grown increasingly heinous, as witnesses and alleged victims have claimed that the disgraced singer has done everything from entrapping teenagers to forcing his sexual partners to write fake blackmail letters.

One of the most recent witnesses to take the stand was Suzette Mayweather, an ex-employee of R. Kelly's who used to work for him alongside her twin sister for more than a year. According to Complex, Mayweather was subpoenaed to testify against her former boss, and when on the stand, she claimed that R. Kelly once punished some of his girlfriends who were "twerking for cake" at his birthday party in 2016 by making them fight each other.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

"He had to have them get on each other. I think they were fighting," Mayweather testified, although she admitted that could hear, but not see the scuffle. Claiming that she heard laughing, screaming, and thumping going on in the floor above her at the studio, she continued, saying, "He didn’t like an incident where they were twerking for cake."

Mayweather also revealed the nature of her working relationship with R. Kelly, which she says was going pretty well until he found out that she had conversed with one of his girlfriends. According to Mayweather, the disgraced singer had felt like his assistant had violated some strict rules previously established by him.

"He did become angry," Mayweather testified. "This particular incident was the first time ever — I’m sorry — it was the first time that I’d ever seen Rob really upset. … It wasn’t the tone, it was the look in his eyes."



Antonio Perez - Pool/Getty Images

According to Complex, Suzette Mayweather is now the fourth former employee of R. Kelly's to testify against the disgraced singer, and thus far, her testimony aligns with that of his other ex-employees, especially in regards to the singer's allegedly strict rules about interacting with his girlfriends.

R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him. However, troubling testimonies from witnesses and former employees continue to surface, so stay tuned for more updates in his New York sex trafficking trial.

