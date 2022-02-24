After informing her fans that she had been hospitalized after losing strength in her legs and not being able to walk last month, former porn actress Jenna Jameson has issued an update on her health, explaining that she still cannot walk and is presently confined to a wheelchair. This comes after the 47-year-old began treatment for Guillain-Barré syndrome before doctors learned that she did not have the rare disease.

"I still have more testing to do but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs," said Jameson in a post on Instagram Stories from Tuesday (February 22). "So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking. So say a little prayer."





It remains unclear what mystery illness Jameson has been suffering from, but doctors have been following her closely for weeks and trying to pin down the cause of her issues. Complaining that her quad strength is especially weak, the former adult film star added, "My legs are incredibly skinny. But don't get too alarmed, because my legs have always been ultra skinny. So don't judge me. We will be back to the best soon!"

She was finally released from the hospital this week and hopes to be back at full strength soon. For all of the latest updates on her health, Jameson and her partner, Lior Bitton, have been keeping fans in the know on social media. Please say a prayer for Jenna Jameson as she recovers.



Valerie Macon/Getty Images

