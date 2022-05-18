The tragic killing of George Floyd sent shockwaves across the United States and the world, causing months of massive protests. One of the officers involved in the killing, Derek Chauvin, has already been sentenced to prison for murder, though he is seeking to appeal the conviction.

Now, according to the Minnesota attorney general, another officer who was present during Floyd's death has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Thomas Lane's plea agreement marked an "important step toward healing the wounds of the Floyd family, our community, and the nation," said State Attorney General Keith Ellison.

"Today, my thoughts are once again with the victims, George Floyd and his family," Ellison continued. "Nothing will bring Floyd back. He should still be with us today."

Lane, along with his former colleagues J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, was set to go to trial next month after having been convicted in February by a federal jury for violating Floyd's civil rights. The three officers watched on as Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck for over nine minutes, and failed to provide any of the necessary medical attention. Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights.

Ellison said that he was "pleased" with Lane's admission of guilt.

"While accountability is not justice," the State Attorney General said, "this is a significant moment in this case and a necessary resolution on our continued journey to justice."

It has been almost 2 years since Floyd's death, and remembrances of him continue.

There is no information yet as to whether Keung and Thao will be pursuing similar plea agreements.

[via]