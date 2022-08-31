Sad news is coming out of the NFL right now as former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Steve White has passed away at the age of 48, according to TMZ.

White had been open and honest about his health over the years as he spoke about his battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. This is a cancer that can cause bone marrow and blood issues, which eventually led to White needing a bone marrow transplant.

Scott Halleran /Allsport via Getty

"Many of you know that I have been dealing with a cancer (CLL) diagnosis over the last 8 years," White wrote on social media back in April. "I am now at a point where I need to go through a bone marrow transplant. It is something I knew would eventually have to happen since 2017 and now that day is actually here."

Throughout his career, White got to play with some fantastic teammates, and he was clearly beloved by those within the organization. For instance, Warren Sapp took to Twitter where he paid tribute to his late teammate.

White's passing is incredibly sad and our heart goes out to all of his family and friends during this very difficult time.

RIP Steve White.