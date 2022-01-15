After dominating on the field at the University of Oregon, Saousoalii "Junior" Siavii was drafted into the NFL. During his seven-year career, Siavii would join teams including the Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Kansas City Chiefs, but his NFL tenure came to an end in 2011. Since that time, Siavii found himself in trouble with the law. It is unclear what his career focus was after leaving the league, but it has been reported that in 2019, he was arrested on charges related to illegal firearms.

Months later, he was named in an indictment in connection with drug trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy charges, and in July 2020, Siavii was taken into custody once again after being arrested on second-degree burglary among other infractions.



Siavii was reportedly awaiting trial at the United States Penitentiary, Leaven worth when he was reportedly found dead in his cell on Thursday (January 13) afternoon. There haven't been too many details about this case, but the Kansas City Star reported that authorities claimed: "At no time was the public in danger." Investigators also reported that Siavii was found alone and no other inmates or staffers were found to be hurt or injured.

Siavii was reportedly treated by prison staff before being taken to a medical facility where he was declared dead. This story is developing, so a cause of death is expected to be shared in the near future. We offer our condolences to his loved ones.



