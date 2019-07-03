During the early 2000s, Jared Lorenzen became a sensation at the University of Kentucky thanks to his skills at the quarterback position. What made him unique as a quarterback was the fact that he was bigger than most, weighing in at close to 300 pounds. Lorenzen was able to work his way into a backup position with the New York Giants and even played with the Indianapolis Colts for a few preseason games before being cut. From there, Lorenzen made a career playing indoor football and eventually retired a few years ago.

Unfortunately, Lorenzen had fallen ill thanks to an infection that eventually impacted his heart and his kidneys. Despite doctors' best efforts to save him, Lorenzen passed away today at the age of 38, according to TMZ. His family put out a statement today announcing that he had passed away, while also thanking those who had shown support.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jared Lorenzen, would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of your support and prayers over the past 6 days," the statement read. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019. Again, we appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers but as a family we would request your respect and privacy."

Lorenzen was known for being a kind individual who was always down to talk about the game of football.