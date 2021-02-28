Sad news is coming out of the football world today as it has been reported that former Notre Dame star and former NFL player Louis Nix III has passed away at the age of 29. According to People, Nix was found by police in Jacksonville who had been looking for him for three days ever since a missing person's report was filed. Near the scene of Nix's body, police also found his vehicle which was near a pond in Florida. As it stands, the cause of death is unknown.

This news was also shared by Notre Dame football, who took to Twitter with a tribute for the young football player, saying "We are saddened by the loss of one of our own, Louis Nix III. We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood."

Fighting Irish head coach also sent out a tribute for the star. "Louis Nix, “Irish Chocolate,” we carry these memories until we see you again," Kelly wrote. Many others in the football community commented on the news and it's clear that Nix was a beloved player who touched a lot of people throughout his career.

We send our condolences to Nix's family during these difficult times.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images