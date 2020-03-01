Former NFL safety Jack Brewer, during a discussion between Trump and his black supporters, called President Trump the “first black president."

Getty Images

According to the Washington Times, the meeting took place in the White House Cabinet Room and included leaders from the black community, including Brewer, Diamond and Silk, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life but I’m not a Democrat now, You’ve changed me. You touched me," says Brewer. "And you made my work go to another level. You inspire me. And every time I go into those prisons and I ask my guys how many of them had their sentences reduced and they raise their hands, I know I’m doing God’s work and I thank you for that.”

Before finishing, Brewer adds, “I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month. Man, you’re the first black president."

Trump responds with a laugh and a "Thank you."

Brewer played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Arizona Cardinals during his four year NFL career.

President Trump is, in fact, not the “first black president." That honor goes to Barack Obama; however, Fox News notes that Brewer may have been referring to the “first black president” nickname President Bill Clinton maintained during his time in office.