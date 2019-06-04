Retired NBA player Marcus Camby's wife has filed for divorce just months after it was revealed that he fathered a secret love child. Back in December 2018, Marcus and a woman named Noemi Valdez reached a custody and child support agreement regarding their daughter, Makiah, who was born in 2011. He pays $4,000 a month and sees his daughter for three-hour visits, two times a month.

The 45-year-old former baller has been married to his wife, Eva Camby, for 14 years and, according to reports, they haven't lived together since early April. The estranged couple reportedly share two minor children. In her divorce documents, The Blast reports that Eva makes a slew of accusations against her husband. She says that he was the cause of her personal injuries and states he "repeatedly and continuously committed adultery, including fathering an extra-marital child." Before they were married, Eva signed a prenuptial agreement, but now she's asking the court to toss it out. She says it's "unconscionable" and claims she signed it "under duress."



Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Eva also wrote that Marcus "intentionally exposed" her to an "infectious disease" that he contracted, but claims she doesn't know if she has it. Marcus responded to her divorce filing, asking the court to: uphold their prenup, give him 50/50 custody of their children, and tell Eva not to trash-talk him on social media. Marcus also reportedly said that claims about the "infectious disease" are barred because of the statute of limitations and “consent.”

During his 1996-2013 career, Marcus played for the Toronto Raptors, the New York Knicks, the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Houston Rockets.