After being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017, Caleb Swanigan has led a difficult life. In the midst of the pandemic, many athletes who have faced instability throughout their careers have fallen on severe hardships and Swanigan is certainly no exception. At the end of 2020, he was pulled over by police who suspected he had drugs in the vehicle. That's when he was caught with over three pounds of weed.

Per WANE-TV:

“Swanigan, 23, was pulled over around 2 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2020, on eastbound U.S. 30 by Columbia City Police. During the stop, police found 3.4 pounds of marijuana in Swanigan’s vehicle, as well as $3,415 in cash and some drug paraphernalia. Swanigan was arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail. He was released on bond.”

While showing up to court recently, it was revealed that Swanigan now weighs over 400 pounds, which is 150 pounds above his playing weight. As for the aforementioned drug case, he pled guilty to his charges and now faces a 180-day suspended sentence.

After being taken by the Trail Blazers, Swanigan went on to play with the Sacramento Kings and eventually landed back with the Blazers in 2020. Unfortunately, he was never able to find consistency and hasn't been in the league since. Hopefully, he is able to recover from this, and turn things around.

[Via]