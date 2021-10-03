Sad news is coming out of the NASCAR world today as it was reported by the Athens Banner-Herald that former Truck Series driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed last night in Athens, Georgia. According to the report, the Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of Morton Avenue at around 9 PM EST. Both Townley and another woman had been shot, and they were both immediately brought to hospital where Townley passed away of his injuries.

As for the 30-year-old woman, she is still alive although her injuries are serious. The police have stated that they know who the shooter is and they are in the midst of investigating the deals of the case. So far, the shooter has yet to be arrested or charged with a crime, and according to Lt. Shaun Barnett, it is believed that this is a domestic violence situation.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Townley's NASCAR career was one that saw numerous triumphs. While driving for smaller teams, Townley was able to string together some solid results, and he even won a race all the way back in 2015 at Las Vegas. The driver was also the son of Zaxby's co-founder Tony Townley, who let the restaurant chain sponsor Townley's numerous trucks.

This is a very sad story and our heart goes out to all of those who were affected by it. This is a developing story so stay tuned for any updates.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

