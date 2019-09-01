Sophia Chang - also known as "the first Asian woman in hip hop" - is releasing her audiobook memoir, The Baddest Bitch in the Room, under Audible and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company. After serving as the manager for RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Raphael Saadiq, D'Angelo, Q-Tip, and General Manager of Joey Badass' Pro Era Records, Chang has accumulated a treasury of hip hop gold.

While Chang will be narrating the audiobook that details her rise in the industry, she also enlisted many of her friends that participated in this journey to contribute. In a snippet that she shared, she receives (and rejects) relationship advice from two of her former clients, Raphael Saadiq and Method Man.

Chang explained to Complex the many ways in which her audiobook will be innovative within the medium:

"The project, which contains over a dozen guest voices, songs, an original score, and other elements, was extremely complicated to create... In addition to the features (to put it in hip hop terminology), there's original score, sound design, and actual licensed songs. As far as I know, no one has ever combined all those elements in an audiobook. My team and I have created a 360 degree immersive audio experience. And the songs aren't simply getting dropped in, they're getting scratched in by DJ SCRATCH, one of my first friends in hip hop and to me, the greatest turntablist of all time."

The Baddest Bitch in the Room will be available on September 23 through Audible.