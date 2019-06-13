The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hesitant to include Kyle Kuzma in their trade package for Anthony Davis, but if New Orleans continues to insist that he be part of the deal, Kuzma's days as a Laker are likely numbered.

Following reports that the Pelicans want the 23-year old forward to be featured in the Davis trade package, former Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson took to twitter with a message for Kuz: "start packing yo bags bro lmao."

The Lakers have already made Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and the fourth overall pick in the June 20 NBA Draft available in talks with New Orleans, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein. However, Tania Ganguli‏ and Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports that the deal hinges on the Lakers' willingness to part ways with Kuzma. In his second season with the Lakers, Kuz averaged 18.7 points with 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Any potential Lakers-Pelicans deal will need to involve a third team, and rumors have surfaced that the Washington Wizards or Atlanta Hawks could be a factor in negotiations.

As Stein notes, "The Lakers' ability to seal a deal for Anthony Davis likely hinges on what the No. 4 pick can fetch. If the No. 4 pick can land a player to excite New Orleans, on top of Ingram and Ball, then the teams are headed for an agreement in principle before draft night next Thursday."