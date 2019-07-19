Tragedy has struck the NFL today as it was announced that former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus passed away in Arkansas. It was reported by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette that Petrus had been saying he felt ill and was eventually taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock. Shortly upon arriving at the hospital, Petrus died of severe heatstroke.

Petrus had been working outside at his family's shop in heat that was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. His death comes at the same time that a heat advisory was delivered to those living within Arkansas. This dangerous heat warning is spilling into Friday so people in Arkansas should be wary of venturing outside.

Petrus played with the Giants from 2010 to 2012 and even won a Super Bowl with the team before moving on to the Tennessee Titans. The lineman ended up retiring in 2013 and moved back to his home state. Petrus' death marks the second former Giants player to die in as many weeks. Former back up quarterback Jared Lorenzen died at the beginning of July due to an infection.

Our condolences go out to Petrus' family during this difficult time.

[Via]