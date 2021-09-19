HafþoÌr JuÌliÌus BjoÌrnsson, best known for playing Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on Game of Thrones is showing off his new look on Instagram. The 32-year-old, who has tremendous athletic ability, recently made his boxing debut featuring a very chiseled physique.

On Saturday, the Icelandic star shared a photo standing next to his noticeably smaller opponent.

“Lights out for @devlaratt in 10 hours,” he captioned the post. Despite the tough caption, BjoÌrnsson’s competition is smiling up at him with glee.

“Two of the nicest guys ever trying to make us believe they hate each other,” one person joked in the comments.

“Bodybuilder vs. 50-year-old arm wrestler…Sounds interesting,” another reply reads.

According to Pop Culture, BjoÌrnsson, who weighs a whopping 322 pounds, was supposed to square up against his long-time rival, Eddie Hall. Unfortunately, the latter had to postpone the highly anticipated match after sustaining an injury.

Canadian Devon Larratt was selected to replace Hall, but the fight between the two didn’t last long; BjoÌrnsson quickly took down his opponent in the first round of their exhibition match.

Larratt admitted that his boxing wasn’t very good, but The Mountain only had kind words to share about his friend.

“Devon is such a warrior, he has the biggest heart. I know that guy is something else, taking the fight on five weeks notice is brave but coming here is mind-blowing.”

He then threw a diss at Hall, saying, "I know Eddie is at home chilling on the sofa with his popcorn and cola. Enjoy your life buddy, I'm going to knock you out soon.”

