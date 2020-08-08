The sports world is mourning the shocking, unexpected death of 27-year-old Michael Ojo. The seven-foot, 1-inch tall Nigerian-born basketball player was a former baller at Florida State University and in 2017, he reportedly shifted gears to continue his career in Europe. He joined FMP Belgrade and in 2018, he inked a deal with Red Star Belgrade.



Streeter Lecka / Staff / Getty Images

He received a degree from FSU in international affairs, and he previously shared with FSView why he chose that field of study. "My degree is something I owe my family," Michael Ojo said. "I promised my people, because they know American culture can change anybody to anything, so I promised them just that I would be the same person I am and get my degree."

It's reported that Ojo was training in Serbia when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors were unable to help him. An autopsy will reveal the determining cause of death, but media sources are reporting that he died of a heart attack. Ojo previously had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but had since recovered.

We offer our condolences to his loved ones.

