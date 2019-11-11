Former Michigan State star and Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers has reportedly passed away at the age of 38, according to his high school coach and former teammates. The cause of Rogers' death has not yet been revealed.

Chris Baker, who played alongside Rogers at MSU, issued the following statement on twitter Monday morning:

"Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles Rodgers," Baker said.

"Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children. Please also be respectful of their privacy at this difficult time. Rip Chuck."

Rogers won the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top receiver in 2002, which led to him being selected second overall by the Lions in the 2003 NFL Draft. Despite his dominant collegiate career, things never panned out for Rogers in the NFL after he suffered a broken collarbone just five games into his rookie season.

In his three seasons with the Lions, Rogers played in just 15 games and was ultimately cut in 2006. We'll keep you updated with any developments on his passing.

UPDATE (12:00pm):

MLive.com reports that Rogers had been diagnosed with liver disease and cancer and was awaiting a liver transplant. It is believed that he died on Monday from liver failure.