Death Row Records lost its First Lady today. Earlier this morning, Daz Dillinger revealed on Instagram that 54-year-old singer Jewell – known for her work on tracks like "Gonna Give It to Ya," "Woman to Woman," and "It's Not Deep Enough" – has passed away.

"RIP REST N PEACE @iamjewellcaples," he wrote in the caption of his tribute. "I'M SAD, THIS REALLY HURT BY JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING. WOW DEATH ROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER. CLASSIC MUSIC. FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING."





At this time, Jewell's cause of death remains unknown; as we wait for more updates from her friends and family, thousands of tributes to the late vocalist have been pouring in across social media.

As AllHipHop reports, Tim "Stylez" Sanchez shared, "Jewell was kind and caring. She was trying to learn the business, because she made some big contributions, but felt she earned so little." He continued, "My heart goes out for her children. May she Rest In Peace."

According to her final Instagram post, Jewell was in the midst of launching a new podcast called The Jewell Xperience, although it appears that no episodes made it onto her YouTube channel prior to her untimely passing.

Over on Twitter, the kind words have continued to pour in. "She was a female Nate Dogg," one user said of the songstress. "Blessed many hooks. #FUNFACT: That's Jewell singing on the hook to Bone Thugs N Harmony 'For The Love of Money.' She was ruthless before Death Row."





RIP Jewell – check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the singer's mysterious death.

[Via]