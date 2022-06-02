Just days after the tragic news regarding the death of Arizona Cardinals star Jeff Gladney, the NFL has suffered yet another loss. Gladney reportedly died alongside his girlfriend during a car accident, however, it is unclear how Dallas Cowboys standout Marion Barber passed away. It has been widely reported that the former running back, who was drafted by the Cowboys in 2005, was found unresponsive at his home.

Details remain scarce at the moment, but NBC-DFW 5 News reported that "police describe the investigation as an unattended death."



Jamie Squire / Staff / Getty Images

Authorities in San Francisco reported that they received a call "about a welfare concern" this afternoon (June 1) and upon arrival, they located the 38-year-old philanthropist. Barber was known as an active member of his community and was recognized for the humanitarian work he executed through his organization, the Barber Foundation.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down," the Dallas Cowboys shared in a statement. "He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time."

Billy Clark told reporters that he may have been Barber's attorney, but they were much more. "For me. he was literally family and I'm so lost that I'm not prepared for this," said Clark. A cause of death has yet to be shared. We offer our sincerest condolences to Marion Barber's loved ones at this time.





