Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion “the Barbarian” Barber was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday, according to Frisco Police. He was 38 years old.

"Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time," the Cowboys said in a statement.

Barber was a six year veteran for the Cowboys from 2005-2011. He racked up over 4,000 yards and 59 touchdowns in his career, and made a trip to the Pro Bowl in the 2007-2008 season. His ability to break tackles and bully through defenses earned him the nickname “Marion the Barbarian.” He ended his career with a one year stint with the Chicago Bears.

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The cause of death is currently unknown, but Frisco Police say they responded Wednesday to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber.

"Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating an unattended death at the location," the department said in a statement.

Barber was drafted by Dallas in the fourth round in 2005 out of the University of Minnesota.

