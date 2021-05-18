Kim Potter, the 26-year police veteran that fatally shot Daunte Wright and claimed that she accidentally pulled her gun instead of her taser, will officially be on trial later this year for her charges.

On Monday, a judge ruled that the trial would begin as early as December. Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years. She was not charged with murder.



Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed on April 11, 2021. He was fatally shot in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis-- just miles away from where George Floyd was killed months prior. The shooting took place in the midst of Derek Chauvin's sentencing trial for murder charges connected to Floyd's death. Dozens of protests erupted in the streets of Minneapolis as people were enraged at yet another police-involved shooting of a Black person.

During the court hearing on Monday, Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu ruled that the trial can begin on December 6, though it may experience further delays. "I think it's to the benefit of everyone to try to expedite this case and try to come to a resolution or trial as quickly as reasonably possible," said Chu.

We will continue to keep you updated on this case as it develops. Long Live Daunte Wright.



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

