Former linebacker for the Washington Commanders Su’a Cravens took to Twitter Wednesday morning to put Commanders owner Dan Snyder on blast amid multiple legal battles against the Commanders organization.

The Commanders have been the focus of an investigation and hearing from Congress due to allegations of sexual assault and harassment, which Snyder backed out of due to a “buisness conflict.” Controversy grew Tuesday morning, as a woman accused Snyder of asking her for sex and groping her in a private area of one of the team’s private planes. Amid the growing swarms of scandals, Snyder is now under attack from one of his former players.

Cravens, who was drafted by the team in the second round back in 2016, called Snyder a “poor excuse for a human being.” Snyder has been in command at Washington since 1999, and Cravens expressed his desire for that tenure to end.

Cravens played just two seasons in the NFL after piling up injuries, being traded by Washington to the Broncos to finish his career in 2018. Since leaving the NFL, Cravens has taken up broadcasting, working for his alma mater, the University of Southern California’s football radio broadcast show. Cravens played three seasons at USC before declaring for the draft. In his three seasons, he racked up over 130 tackles, nine interceptions, 10.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He was named a team captain his junior year.