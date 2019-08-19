Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, and current coach of the Greek team Olympiacos, David Blatt has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Blatt, 60, revealed the news on Monday through a letter released by the team.

The letter reads in part:

"I have been blessed with the help of so many good and loving people. Those that support and assist and at the very least understand that while I look and function a little differently, I am still the same person. And they don’t let me forget that fact even when I am a little down or discouraged. Self-pity doesn’t do anything but foster and encourage a downward slide that is harder to get up from." “I am a coach and my job is to lead and teach and inspire a lot of people. Not being as agile or active doesn’t affect my ability to do those things,” Blatt wrote. “I am fortunate. I have great doctors trainers physical therapists and management that accept my disabilities and help me overcome. How could I possibly complain? I absolutely cannot and will not. It’s wasted effort and while I ask my players and staff to be the best version of themselves, I must ask and even demand from myself to do the same.”

Blatt was named head coach of the Cavs in 2014 but only lasted a season and a half with the team. He was fired halfway through the 2015-16 season despite the team's 30-11 start to the season. His assistant Tyronn Lue ultimately took over the head coaching duties as LeBron James and the Cavs went on to win an NBA title.

Blatt returned to the EuroLeague in 2016 with Darussafaka Tekfen Istanbul and joined Olympiacos last summer.