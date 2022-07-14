Former Jackson State University star and first round draft pick Rashard Anderson has died, JSU officials confirm. He was 45 years old.

"Today is a sad day for the JSU family," Ashley Robinson, JSU vice president/director of athletics said in a statement. "Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Anderson, a Mississippi native, was a breakout star at the HBCU where he commanded the cornerback position from 1996-1999. He was selected 23rd overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2000 NFL Draft. Anderson played in 27 games in two seasons with the Panthers, until he was suspended from the league due to a substance use violation. He was reinstated following his suspension, but his NFL career failed to gain any real momentum.

Anderson was a member of JSU rosters that took home the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 1996 and the SWAC Eastern Division title in 1999. He was inducted into JSU’s Hall of Fame, and is currently JSU’s sole first round draft pick in the school’s history.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

[via]