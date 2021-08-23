Tragic news is coming out of the hockey world today as it was reported that former NHL player Jimmy Hayes died this morning at the age of 31. These reports began to surface on social media just a few hours ago, although there was conflicting information, at first. Eventually, Boston College confirmed the news, and many in the hockey community were shocked.

According to reports, paramedics were called to Hayes' home this morning where they found him unresponsive. At this time, a cause of death has not been made available to the general public.

Hayes comes from a well-respected hockey family and in the Boston area, Jimmy was a beloved figure. The reactions to his death are a testament to just how much he meant to his community. In fact, many of the teams he played for responded to the news, wishing his family the best all while explaining just what kind of guy he was on and off the ice. You never want to see someone lose their life so young, especially when they have a wife and children.

Our condolences go out to Hayes' family and friends during this very difficult time.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images