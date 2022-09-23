Illinois-born retired adult actress Lana Rhoades made headlines last summer after she spoke out about her horrible experience on a date with a Brooklyn Nets player, and now, the 26-year-old is raising eyebrows after sharing her thoughts on the porn industry several years after retiring.

"I don't think it's good for anybody," she said during an interview on The Skinny Confidential podcast, going on to say that her perception of life before and after doing porn is "very different."

Adult film actress Lana Rhoades (L) and adult film actor Markus Dupree accept an award during the 2018 Adult Video News Awards in 2018 -- Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to Rhoades, when she first started making x-rated videos she had no idea what she was getting herself into. "I also had only slept with one person at this point. So, I was very sexually inexperienced," the new mother of one recalled.

"That's why and for whatever reason I never comprehended like, to do porn you actually have to have sex with people. It's just the idea of, oh okay, I'm going to be like Anna Nicole Smith or I'm going to be like Holly Madison or this person it was like an idea in my head but I wasn't mature enough to realize what actually went into it."

Rhoades added, "very quickly I realized this isn't for me," notably because it was a "job" that didn't allow her to choose who she was having sex with.





"I mean, essentially you're having to have sex with people that you didn't choose to have sex with that you might not find attractive you might actually think that they're disgusting and you have to have sex with them because it's your job. How should a 19-year-old girl be put in that position having to have sex with people that they don't really don't want to touch their body at all?"

After an eight-month stint in the industry, Rhoades walked away. Since then, she's gone on to make successful clothing and lingerie brands. Now that she's distanced herself, the social media influencer believes that porn should be "illegal."

At the same time, she stated that she's "pretty much asexual" and doesn't often "find people attractive" or "hook up" with them.

Listen to Lana Rhoades' full interview on The Skinny Confidential podcast below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]