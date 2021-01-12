mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ForeverHood, Foogiano & Calboy Connect On "Make It Happen"

Aron A.
January 11, 2021 20:57
Make It Happen
ForeverHood Feat. Calboy & Foogiano

Calboy and Foogiano connect with ForeverHood on a new banger.


Calboy and Foogiano were taking wins all 2020. The two rappers both had massive years with the latter enjoying a solid breakout through the tail end of the year. Now, ForeverHood has connected both artists for his new single, "Make It Happen." The three rappers are backed by an eerie trap instrumental as they reflect on the highs and lows of the traps, though there is a celebratory feel when Calboy swings in with his melodies. ForeverHood's sharp flow cuts through after CalBoy and Foogiano as he flexes his flow.

Calboy is still riding high from the release of 2020's Long Live The Kings as well as the deluxe edition. Foogiano is also pushing his project Gutta Baby

Check out the latest singles from Calboy and Foogiano below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the richest young n***a where I'm from
Pussy n***a that's fact
Got your main bitch, took her home
Took off her thong, never called her back


ForeverHood
