Christian Bale and Matt Damon's new action-drama, Ford vFerrari, was able to lock down the top spot at the box office this weekend. The movie raked in $31 million in North America and $21 million at the foreign box office to reach a total of $52.4 million, according to Variety.

The film is based on the true story of designer Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles at the automotive team for Ford. The two men work to build a race car that can tackle Ferrari in the Le Mans race. Men represented 63% of the audience with 80% of all being over the age of 25.

So far, Ford v Ferrari is looking like a critical success with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.3 on IMDb.

Also debuting this weekend was the Elizabeth Banks directed Charlie’s Angels. This film had a rough opening weekend, bringing in only $8.5 million, well short of the $13 million projection.

A24’s Waves only made $144,562 but was played in just four venues in New York and Los Angeles. The film is seeing critical praise with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The IMDb description reads, "Traces the journey of a suburban family - led by a well-intentioned but domineering father - as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss."