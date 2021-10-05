For the first time in 25 years, Donald Trump won’t be included on Forbes’ list of America’s 400 wealthiest citizens. According to Complex, the former President of the United States came in “$400 million short” this year, which resulted in him being booted off the list.

Although he’s no longer being acknowledged by Forbes, the 75-year-old still has a reported net worth of $2.5 billion, meaning that he’s approximately as wealthy as he was this time last year by the magazine’s calculations.

As you may have already guessed, at the very top of this year’s ranking is Jeff Bezos, with a terrifying $201 billion. Following the entrepreneur is Tesla CEO, Elon Musk with $190.5 billion and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg with $134.5 billion, although he lost out on a considerable amount of money after yesterday’s Facebook outage.

The wealth of all 400 Americans on the list can be totalled up to a whopping $4.5 trillion, Complex reports.

As Forbes notes, a major reason for Trump’s fall off this year (he’s reportedly down $600 million) is the fact that most of his wealth comes from high-level properties, which have taken a huge hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The magazine also points out that the New York-born reality star made a huge mistake in failing to diversify throughout his one-term presidency.

Things have been relatively quiet on Trump’s front since he was banned from most social media platforms earlier this year, although he recently made headlines when he asked a judge to force Twitter to give him his account back.

