A few weeks ago at the e3 press conferences in Los Angeles fans & developers were introduced to a new upcoming PS4 Avengers video game which is set to arrive next May. At that time, Marvel Entertainment shared a glimpse at what to expect when they gave us a teaser look at some of the gameplay in a trailer. While there was no intention to share more of the game, a fan on Youtube was able to obtain some leaked footage and just liberated that for our viewing pleasure.

The 12-minute clip is a little rough to make out as its a truely “leaked” clip, but you can get the gist of what to expect. And we’re assuming that the graphics will be much better when it gets closer to its May release too.

Check out the leaked footage of the beta-game (below) and look for it to hit retailers next May, 2020. We’ll continue to keep you posted.

[Via]