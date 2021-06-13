mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Foolio Shows Off His Versatility With Catchy New Single "Whip Bump"

Alexander Cole
June 13, 2021 12:50
Foolio has returned with a new single that contains some upbeat vibes.


Foolio has been making a lot of noise as of late thanks to an unfortunate feud with fellow Jacksonville artist Yungeen Ace. His song "When I See You" became a viral hit and since time, fans have been wondering what direction he would go with his music. Well, on Thursday, Foolio answered that question as he dropped the new song "Whip Bump" which is a catchy upbeat effort that subverts expectations and any preconceived notions you may have of the artist.

In this track, we are met with some bubbly production that has a bit of a summer feel to it. Meanwhile, Foolio changes up his flow and gets less aggressive as he offers some playful lyrics that still have a few suggestive undertones to them. It's an effort that seeks to distance himself from "When I See You," and overall, it's a track worth checking out.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got ten video vixens on my cock
I got thirty hollow tips all in my Glock
I could've been a janitor, stay with my mop
And don't ask me 'bout those boys, he with the opps

