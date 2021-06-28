Rising Florida artist Foolio has been putting in work with recent singles such as "Whip Bump" and the Fantasia-inspired "When I See You," and he's also been making a name for himself with his antics. Earlier this month, he hit Instagram to tell his loved ones "do not be an Asian Doll" if something bad happens to him, referring to Asian Doll's actions following King Von's death last year. Now, he's back on the 'Gram again, and this time he's taunting NBA YoungBoy's crew about their misfortune following YoungBoy's arrest earlier this year.

"Ever since YoungBoy went to jail, them n*ggas been getting shot, popped, beat up, [censored]," Foolio says. "Top, them boys doing bad! They need to let YB out that muhf*cker — them n*ggas need help!"

After catching wind of Foolio's disrespect towards NBA YoungBoy's crew, NBA affiliate Herm came through with a scathing response to the Florida rapper's antics.

"That man love saying Top name, bruh," Herm says. "Me personally, bruh. I really feel like he suck d*ck bruh. This n*gga keep a n*gga name in his mouth. N*gga don't pay you no mind, no attention, my n*gga. Then the crazy part about it, man, you the brokest rapper out of Florida. You broke as a b*tch p*ssy n*gga."

Judging by the following post to his Instagram story, however, Herm doesn't appear to be too invested in having any beef with Foolio. "I just sell dogs," he writes in the story post. "ion beef with rappers, especially over the internet."



Herm/Instagram

