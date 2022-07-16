Foolio Drops Off "Life Of Me"

Foolio's been pretty vocal this year. He's opened up about his assassination attempt, he's compared Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy to Tupac and Biggie, and he's given his own definition of what Drill means. But while he's been talking, he's also been busy in the studio, and the fruits of his labor are on full display in Life of Me, his new 12-track album.

The new record includes the single "Looking For You," which Foolio released last month, and has features from La Cracka and G Herbo. The album is filled with high-intensity bangers, like the song "BeyBey Kid," which has Foolio discussing his life on the streets over a moody instrumental with cellos and twinkling pianos. "Free Smoke" carries a similar urgency as Foolio growls threats and gets backed up by a dynamic verse from G Herbo.

Perhaps the intensity comes from Foolio's recent run-ins with the police. In April, the Jacksonville rapper was allegedly arrested for "fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement."

Check out the album below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Looking For You

2. Chosen

3. BeyBey Kid

4. Get Down (feat. La Cracka)

5. Ride Wit Me

6. Limelight

7. Step For Me

8. Sacrifice My Life

9. GLOCK 21

10. Get Even

11. Free Smoke (feat. G Herbo)

12. On The Run Pt. 1