Chicago rapper Lil Durk and Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again have been at each other's necks for the last few months, insulting one another on songs and getting extra tough on social media. The feud has taken new heights recently, getting amplified through diss tracks released by Gucci Mane ("Publicity Stunt"), Boosie Badazz ("I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots"), and others. It seems as though everybody is choosing a side between Durk and YB, and Florida rapper Foolio -- who knows his fair share about rap beef -- says that he thinks this is probably the biggest hip-hop feud since Tupac and Biggie.

Hip-hop lovers know all about the feud involving Tupac and Biggie, which intensified a battle between the East and West coasts. There have been many documentaries, books, and other media dissecting the murdered rappers and their feud. Foolio, who has historically had his own issues with fellow Florida rapper Yungeen Ace, says that he thinks Durk vs. YB is the biggest beef since Tupac and Biggie.



Prince Williams/Getty Images



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"Like, how Tupac and Biggie's sh*t was, I think this is the biggest beef, or whatever you wanna call it that's going on right now. 'Cause you got everybody responding, everybody making songs, everybody putting their two cents in, everybody picking a side, there's black-balling going on," said Foolio during an appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast.

When the interviewer asked if he was referring to Durk and YoungBoy's situation, Foolio confirmed, adding, "Man, there's so much going on, like, people dying, obviously Von died, it's just a lot going on."

