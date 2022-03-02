You can't make a move in music without being confronted with the Drill takeover. Originating in Chicago, Drill has become one of the most influential styles in Rap worldwide as artists attempt to define specific sounds for their cities. U.K. Drill is a movement of its own, and the New York scene has become the next blossoming region to birth new artists hoping to become the next great Drill rapper.

For the past decade, there have been plenty of conversations and debates about Drill and its influence, and recently, Florida artist Foolio dropped off his take for those who continue to weigh in.

"It's different categories of drill rap it's not just a beat," Foolio wrote. "If that's the point Chicago artists wasn't using New York type drill beats in 2011-2012 but it was still classified as drill rap they started that movement fasho ...every state got the own lingos and own styles of drill rap And without the streets and events that took place in the streets there would be no such things as drill rap."

"It didn't start from a certain instrumental it started from gangster sh*t happening in the streets," he continued. "And artists start rapping about drills , sliding , dead people etc in there songs that's wat made it drill rap it started in Chicago and expanded everywhere."

Recently, New York Mayor Eric Adams openly condemned Drill during a press conference and called for platforms to take down music and imagery from the genre that depicted violence. This was his response to complaints that Drill was the catalyst of rising gun and gang violence in New York.