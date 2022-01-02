Foogiano Sends Out Happy New Year Wishes On "Live From Da Feds"

Foogiano was revving up to be one of the hottest rappers out of the South in 2021. Singles like "Molly" and his proximity to Gucci Mane helped shape him into one artist to look out for. Unfortunately, his legal issues caught up to him and he found himself locked up at the height of the year. The rapper caught a five-year sentence for violating his probation conditions after melting off his ankle monitor. Still, he isn't allowing his current incarceration status to prevent him from delivering heat for his fans.

Despite being behind bars, Foogiano came through with a brief update from prison with his latest track, "Live From Da Feds." Recorded entirely over a prison phone, the rapper kicks off with some introspection as he reflects on his family, friends, and girlfriend, even giving Pooh Shiesty a shout-out. The beat flip halfway through the record captures Foogiano's resilience in the face of adversity. "

Quotable Lyrics

I was loyal to the game but the game wasn't loyal back

I was only gone a couple weeks, they stabbed me in my back

But I'm a gangsta at its finest, I won't fold up, not an inch

Bitch, I shine up 'cause it won't be long until I'm off the bench