Foogiano Returns With Hard-Hitting Banger "Yano"

Gucci Mane has been a massive influence on young artists over the years and with rappers like Foogiano, this is most certainly the case. The young artist has been bubbling for quite some time now and has come through with plenty of dope songs, all while being signed to Gucci's 1017 record label. Foogiano's latest effort came this past week as he dropped his newest song called "Yano."

This latest effort sees Foogiano on top of some hard-hitting production that has a typical trap feel to it all. Meanwhile, Foogiano offers up a confident flow as he bounces on the beat from start to finish. It's definitely the type of quality his supports have come to expect and it makes for a great listen this weekend.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I had to go and hit a lick (hustle)

Robbin when I had the stick (tussle)

Never knew I let it hit (bubble)

Yeah that's how I pop my shit (muscle)