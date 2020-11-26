Foogiano, Gucci Mane, & Jacquees Team Up For "BACKEND"

Gucci Mane's protege artist, Foogiano, just dropped his debut album, Gutta Baby, and it's certainly one for the books. Throughout 2020, fans have been buzzing over the fresh generation of 1017, waiting on this project to be released, and after giving it a listen, I can say with confidence that it was worth the wait. One song in particular, however, might have stood out from the bunch, and that's "BACKEND."

The track features Gucci Mane himself, and the buttery-smooth R&B vocals of Jacquees. The intro of the song includes a Motown-esque sample by the 1950s R&B group, The O’Jays, to set the tone before the beat drops about 20 seconds in. Foogiano's first verse comes in with gusto, as the maracas and guitar licks play on in the background, adding complex but compelling layers to the song.

Jacquees' contributions are irreplaceable here — he adds a necessary dynamic — and of course, Gucci Mane holds down his end of the track, as always.

Quotable Lyrics:

don't need them in my picture, get put in a swisher

But I can’t even smoke with these n*ggas

My n*gga Dame was my n*gga, smoke roach to the finger

Then rolled the roaches in a swisher

I was f*cked up like a b*tch, down on my d*ck

But I bounced back up like a pogo stick

Ballin' so hard, I’m the logo, kid

Might charge two stacks for a photo, kid