Foogiano, Gucci Mane, & Jacquees Team Up For "BACKEND"

Ellie Spina
November 26, 2020 17:31
BACKEND
Foogiano Feat. Gucci Mane & Jacquees

Off of his brand new album "Gutta Baby," Foogiano collaborates with Gucci Mane and Jacquees on the song "BACKEND."


Gucci Mane's protege artist, Foogiano, just dropped his debut album, Gutta Babyand it's certainly one for the books. Throughout 2020, fans have been buzzing over the fresh generation of 1017, waiting on this project to be released, and after giving it a listen, I can say with confidence that it was worth the wait. One song in particular, however, might have stood out from the bunch, and that's "BACKEND."

The track features Gucci Mane himself, and the buttery-smooth R&B vocals of Jacquees. The intro of the song includes a Motown-esque sample by the 1950s R&B group, The O’Jays, to set the tone before the beat drops about 20 seconds in. Foogiano's first verse comes in with gusto, as the maracas and guitar licks play on in the background, adding complex but compelling layers to the song.

Jacquees' contributions are irreplaceable here — he adds a necessary dynamic — and of course, Gucci Mane holds down his end of the track, as always.

Quotable Lyrics:
don't need them in my picture, get put in a swisher
But I can’t even smoke with these n*ggas
My n*gga Dame was my n*gga, smoke roach to the finger
Then rolled the roaches in a swisher 
I was f*cked up like a b*tch, down on my d*ck
But I bounced back up like a pogo stick 
Ballin' so hard, I’m the logo, kid 
Might charge two stacks for a photo, kid

