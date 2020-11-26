Foogiano Drops New Album "Gutta Baby" Featuring DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, & More

Gucci Mane's newest artist, Foogiano, just dropped his debut album, Gutta Baby, and it's one for the books. Throughout 2020, fans have been buzzing over the new generation of 1017, patiently waiting for this project to be released, and it was well-worth the wait.

The Atlanta rapper's premiere project is comprised of 17 tracks, some of which feature familiar faces like, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Pooh Shiesty, Geezy Escobar, Tay Keith, R&B legend Jacquees, and of course, Gucci Mane himself. From beginning to end — lyrically and musically — this project will most definitely pique any listeners interest.

It's uplifting to hear Foogiano bounce back following the unfortunate shooting, resulting in the death of two people at his concert back in July. "Y’all seen videos so what happened happened but that shit ain’t my fault. I don’t promote violence," he said in an Instagram video at the time. "My biggest condolences."

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. The Plan Pt. 2

3. Made It

4. Molly (Remix) [feat. Da Baby]

5. Chosen

6. Star

7. TRAPPER (Remix) [feat. Lil Baby]

8. Want Me Dead

9. Greatest

10. BACKEND [feat. Gucci Mane & Jacquees]

11. CAUTIOUS [feat. Tay Keith]

12. Overtime [feat. Geezy Escobar]

13. MENACE [feat. Pooh Shiesty]

14. YANO

15. Demons

16. MOLLY (BABY MAMA)

17. FIRST DAY IN LA [feat. Pooh Shiesty]