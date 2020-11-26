mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Foogiano Drops New Album "Gutta Baby" Featuring DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, & More

Ellie Spina
November 26, 2020 12:01
330 Views
20
2
CoverCover

Gutta Baby
Foogiano

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gucci Mane's newest artist, Foogiano, drops debut album "Gutta Baby."


Gucci Mane's newest artist, Foogiano, just dropped his debut album, Gutta Baby, and it's one for the books. Throughout 2020, fans have been buzzing over the new generation of 1017, patiently waiting for this project to be released, and it was well-worth the wait.

The Atlanta rapper's premiere project is comprised of 17 tracks, some of which feature familiar faces like, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Pooh Shiesty, Geezy Escobar, Tay Keith, R&B legend Jacquees, and of course, Gucci Mane himself. From beginning to end — lyrically and musically — this project will most definitely pique any listeners interest. 

It's uplifting to hear Foogiano bounce back following the unfortunate shooting, resulting in the death of two people at his concert back in July. "Y’all seen videos so what happened happened but that shit ain’t my fault. I don’t promote violence," he said in an Instagram video at the time. "My biggest condolences."

Tracklist

1. Intro
2. The Plan Pt. 2
3. Made It
4. Molly (Remix) [feat. Da Baby]
5. Chosen
6. Star
7. TRAPPER (Remix) [feat. Lil Baby]
8. Want Me Dead
9. Greatest
10. BACKEND [feat. Gucci Mane & Jacquees]
11. CAUTIOUS [feat. Tay Keith]
12. Overtime [feat. Geezy Escobar]
13. MENACE [feat. Pooh Shiesty]
14. YANO
15. Demons
16. MOLLY (BABY MAMA)
17. FIRST DAY IN LA [feat. Pooh Shiesty]

Foogiano Gucci Mane Jacquees Lil Baby DaBaby Pooh Shiesty Tay Keith Geezy Escobar Gutta Baby 1017 Eskimo Records
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Foogiano Drops New Album "Gutta Baby" Featuring DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, & More
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject