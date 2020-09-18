mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Foogiano Airs Out His Baby Mama Drama With DaBaby On The "MOLLY" Remix

Alex Zidel
September 18, 2020 15:41
Gucci Mane's artist Foogiano releases the remix to his new song "MOLLY (Baby Mama)" with DaBaby.


Foogiano has some issues with his baby mama and, using the studio as his own little therapy session, he's airing it all out for the world to hear.

His new song "MOLLY (Baby Mama)" has had Atlanta going crazy since pre-COVID days and he's ready to take it global, linking up with DaBaby for the remix.

The track is a clearcut banger, starting off with Gucci Mane's artist complaining about how his baby mama doesn't let him see his son. In the video, we get a visual representation of the situation. Foogiano is gambling with his friends before his baby mama shows up, yelling at him and driving off. DaBaby hops in for a later verse, complementing the vibe of the track fully.

Check out the song below and, if it's your first time listening to Foogiano, let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby mama ain't shit
She won't let me see my son
But you fuck with 'em, I'ma pop my gun
Pussy ain't no one-on-one
N***a, we come from the slums
30 round, 50 round, 100 rounds
Yeah, pussy boy them drums
Have you prayin' like a nun

Foogiano DaBaby baby mama molly new music remix
