Jerry Lorenzo's Fear Of God brand and its Essentials offshoot has been delivering some pretty incredible designs over the years. Lorenzo has been working hard with Nike over the last couple of years and it has resulted in some pretty dope sneakers, including the Air Fear Of God 1. Now, Lorenzo's FOG Essentials imprint is teaming up with Converse for a colorful take on the Converse Skidgrip which is a silhouette that has been around for 110 years.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a fun graphic pattern that offers up a ton of colors. It's one of those shoes that contain 80s revivalism, which only makes sense when you consider how Lorenzo first saw this shoe in the 80s and was inspired by it.

"Everything we've tried to do starts from a place of honesty," Lorenzo said in a statement. "We picked the Skidgrip because it was a shoe that I loved when I was younger. Our aim in bringing back a silhouette that has been perhaps overlooked is to bring it a fresh relevance."

If you are hoping to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, August 27th for $120 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Converse

Image via Converse