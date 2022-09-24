FNF Chop Links With Fivio Foreign For New Heater "Repeat"

Richmond, Virginia rapper FNF Chop has had a hustled come-up this year, and after gaining some online buzz, he's looking to capitalize on the moment and start breaking into the mainstream. The 23-year-old rapper just released a new track and music video titled "Repeat" with Fivio Foreign, the New York drill king of the moment who's been teasing new material of his own. The track comes just months after FNF Chop signed with RCA Records and released his second project No Way Out this April.

Looking at the hip-hop landscape of today, FNF Chop is poised to be the DMV's next big star, who's gaining levels of mainstream trap success that have been uncharted by his peers before him. After spending a lot of the pandemic doing jail time (a time during which he was still releasing songs and music videos), he released a slew of consistent tracks after his release in December of 2021. After the viral success of his track "Walk Down" on platforms like TikTok, this newest song is likely to be Chop's s second big splash of the year.

"Repeat" and its accompanying music video are certifiably murderous, depicting a kidnapping backed by menacing and simple piano keys. As the drums fade in and out, each piece of the beat feels heavy with the two MCs dropping vividly confident verses. Chop's untouchable in his verse: you can't step to his street cred or his money, but he'll definitely step to your girl. It's the lyrical content we'd expect, but it's bolstered by some strong rhyme schemes and flow switch-ups.

Fivio keeps this energy up on the second verse, spitting with his trademark flow about all this money that can't fit on him. It's a standard showing from a rapper who's claimed to have brought back long verses alongside Jay-Z, but Fivio's standard makes for a banger regardless. He also recently spoke with Rick Ross, another fan of Jay-Z's influence.

You can check out "Repeat" and its accompanying music video below, and you can find it on streaming services.

Quotable Lyrics

If it's up, then it's stuck, ain't no droppin' the beef

Got me watchin' thÐµ street, tryna slide with the glee

N***as copyin' me, tryna plot when I sleep

At the crib with the Glock on a bot, tryna tweet