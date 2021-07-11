FNF Chop Enlists Sheff G & Young Nudy For "Walk Down" Remix

Just five months ago, FNF Chop excited fans with his single 'Walk Down" which has just shy of 1 million views on YouTube. The song eventually blew up on TikTok and since that time, fans have been waiting on Chop's next move. This past week, his supporters were blessed with new music as Chop dropped a remix to "Walk Down," this time featuring the talents of Young Nudy and Sheff G.

This new remix carries forth the vibe of the original as we have some thumping 808s that ring off like gunshots throughout the track. From there, Sheff G opens the song with a drill-infused verse, all while Chop comes in with his heavy tone and attention-grabbing lyrics. Nudy is able to add his own flavor into the song and overall, it creates a unique mix that enhances the original version.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You better blow wit' your life when that day come

Choppers on choppers, come take one

Bitch I'm a lock to come shake sum'n

Keem been a lock, bitch that's one of my day 1's