mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

FNF Chop Blazes The Streets With "Make Believe"

Aron A.
January 20, 2022 12:50
94 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Make Believe
FNF Chop

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

FNF Chop slides through with his latest single, "Make Believe."


Virginia MC FNF Chop has continued to bubble through the underground, even during his incarceration. In fact, the rapper had his first viral moment during his stint behind bars. With praise from fellow Virginia native Pharrell, FNF Chop is already positioned for a big year ahead. Today, he's kicked off his forthcoming run with the release of his latest single, "Make Believe." Laced up with grim production, Chop highlights his street-savvy bars and gritty flows on his latest effort.

The success of "Walk Down" ft. Sheff G and Young Nudy not only earned his a co-sign from Pharrell but catapulted into viral TikTok success. The release of "Draw Down" further highlighted his potential.

Check out the latest from FNF Chop below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
55 hundred in my hand, bitch, I got plenty guap
55 hundred on my chain, that bitch got plenty rocks
Bitch, we chasin' chicken on a mission, I ran up a ticket
Screamin' fuck the jail and the judge, I'm trying to smoke the witness

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  94
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
FNF Chop
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS FNF Chop Blazes The Streets With "Make Believe"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject