FlyySoulja & Kodiyakredd Release Official Version Of "Im An Island Boy"

For better or for worse, TikTok has become a driving force in music.

Between 10-second dance videos that send unknown artists skyrocketing to the top of the charts, and an artist like Doja Cat, whose music goes viral on the app every time she drops, TikTok seems to shift music trends quicker than any social media platform before it, and has opened doors for artists who previously wouldn't have seen the light of day.

Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, born Frank and Alex Venegas, are twin brothers who, after facing some legal trouble, re-branded as TikTok rappers and constantly encourage their fans to purchase their services on Cameo. Hailing from Florida, a peninsula, Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd are most famous for their hot-tub freestyle dubbed "Island Boy," and after all of social media, including celebrities like Cardi B, memed the song into oblivion, the identical twins came through with an official version of the record.

Releasing "Im An Island Boy" yesterday on Thanksgiving (November 25,) Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd blessed the internet with a full song complete with a tropical instrumental and re-recorded vocals. While "Im An Island Boy" isn't the greatest rap song of all time, the hype around it is legitimate, and Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd are trying to capitalize on that hype any way they can.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm gonna keep that gun

I'ma be starin' at the

I'm just fugazin'

I'm like 'pool I'm stayin'"

They like 'wanna be famous?'

Check out Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd's "Im An Island Boy" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.